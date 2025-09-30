Stampede left me in sorrow of my life, says TVK campaign general secretary Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: TVK campaign general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said the Karur stampede deaths have left him in the “deepest sorrow” of his life.

“For the past 24 hours, I have been experiencing the deepest sorrow of my life. I am struggling, unable to move past the pain of death and the cries of those people,” he said in a statement.

Stating that he had witnessed his mother’s death as a five-year-old, Arjuna said the Karur tragedy had brought back the same pain. “Even at this moment, I am unable to move beyond this tragic event. The anguish of the families who have lost their loved ones has plunged me into unrelenting sorrow,” he said.

Calling the deaths an “irreparable loss” for the affected families, Arjuna said he would dedicate his life to carrying forward the dreams and hopes of those families. “As someone who understood the pain of death at a young age, my life’s journey will be as a brother, a younger sibling, a son and a relative to them,” he said, adding that though deceit may seize righteousness, in the end righteousness will prevail.