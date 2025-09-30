Tiruppur’s domestic sector happy as order inflow increases

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur’s domestic knitwear manufacturers and traders are happy that the inflow of orders for this year’s festive season has increased. Domestic traders from Tiruppur said the orders from north Indian states have increased by 20% compared to last year. They also said a ban imposed by the central government on the import of ready-made garments from Bangladesh through land ports is one of the reasons for it.

M P Muthurathanam, president of the Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA), said, “This year’s festive season has started well. In May 2025, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade shut down all land ports with Bangladesh for the import of apparel (ready-made garments) from there. Import of ready-made garments is allowed only through two seaports. But the cost is high. Due to this, the attention of domestic traders has now turned towards Tiruppur again.”

“Previously, many traders from the northern states used to import ready-made garments from Bangladesh because their prices were cheaper than ours. Now that the situation has changed, our domestic orders have increased.

There has been an increase in festive season orders, which will last until Pongal, especially from states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Delhi. Tiruppur’s domestic production has not risen above Rs 30,000 crore for more than five years. But we believe that domestic production will cross it this year,” he added.