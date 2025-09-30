TNMC suspends two docs over negligence in bariatric surgery death

PUDUCHERRY: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) has suspended two doctors for three months after finding them guilty of negligence that led to the death of a Puducherry IT professional during bariatric surgery.

The council, in its order dated September 18, suspended the services of surgeon Dr Perungo and anaesthesiologist Dr Nesamani. During this period, they would not be allowed to practice medicine in any form in the state, the order said.

The deceased Hemachandiran of Kamaraj Nagar underwent the procedure on April 22, 2024, under the care of Dr Perungo. Initially advised to have the surgery at Rela Hospital for Rs 9 lakh, he was shifted to BP Jain Hospital, Pallavaram, where it was performed at a reduced cost of Rs 4 lakh.