TVK rally stampede: Nirmala Sitharaman meets grieving families

KARUR: Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and L Murugan on Monday visited the Karur Government Medical College Hospital to meet the injured and the families of those who died in the stampede at the TVK rally on Saturday evening.

Later, Minister Sitharaman addressed reporters at the collectorate and clarified that her visit was not to oversee the state government but to convey the condolences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I didn’t come here to monitor the state government. The PM instructed me to visit Karur and convey his condolences, and assure the victims of direct financial assistance,” Sitharaman told reporters.

At least 41 people, many of them women and children from poor families, died in the stampede, she said. Most victims were daily wage earners, which made the tragedy particularly painful. “It was heart-wrenching to hear that the deceased were often the sole breadwinners of their families,” she added.