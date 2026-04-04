Change of strategy, not retreat: Thirumavalavan opts out of poll race, fields Jothimani from Kattumannarkoil

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced his decision to withdraw from the Assembly elections and fielded I Jothimani, son of late Dalit leader L Ilayaperumal, as the party’s candidate for Kattumannarkoil (reserved) Assembly constituency.

The VCK leader asserted that he was not 'retreating' from his earlier decision to contest, but was simply changing his strategy. He said that he has never aspired for posts, and that he had only intended to raise issues concerning marginalised communities in the Assembly, which he was not able to do in the parliament.

Addressing media at the party headquarters in Ashok Nagar, Thirumavalavan said he wanted put an end to rumours that he had predicted a hung Assembly and was contesting to secure a seat. He said some even speculated that he was eyeing for the post of deputy chief minister.