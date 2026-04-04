Tamil Nadu

'Ensure Dravidian model 2.0, defeat hostile Delhi team': Udhayanidhi at Sivaganga's Singampunari

Udhayanidhi was campaigning in support of the DMK candidate and State Cooperation Minister K R Periyakaruppan.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin File Photo | EPS
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a poll campaign at Singampunari in Sivaganga, appealed to the people to ensure a Dravidian model 2.0 regime for more development and welfare initiatives.

He also asked the people to defeat the 'Delhi team', calling it 'hostile' to the requirements or progress of the State.

He asserted that the upcoming Assembly election is crucial to prove that the Delhi team has no space in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted the government schemes like free bus travel for women, the monthly grant for women heads of families, and free laptops to college students.

Udhayanidhi was campaigning in support of the DMK candidate and State Cooperation Minister K R Periyakaruppan. "Just as you made Periyakaruppan win for four consecutive terms, ensure a resounding win for him this time also," he urged.

Periyakaruppan is also the party's Sivaganga district secretary. He is contesting from the Tirupattur Assembly constituency for the fifth time.

With inputs from PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Regardless of teams arrayed against us, will prove DMK, CM Stalin are champions: Udhayanidhi
Dy CM Udhayanidhi
Dravidian model 2.0
Tamil Nadu elections 2026
Singampunari

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