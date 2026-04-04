Kulathur residents to boycott TN polls over lack of justice in Dalit colony water tank contamination case

PUDUKKOTTAI: Boycotting the 2026 Assembly elections, residents of Muttukadu panchayat under Kulathur taluk both Dalits and caste Hindus have cited lack of justice in the Vengaivayal case, where human faeces were found in a Dalit colony’s overhead water tank in 2022

Dalits in Vengaivayal have demanded a fresh probe, alleging that the investigation has unfairly shifted blame onto the victims. Villagers said they had informed authorities about their decision, following which district officials from Keeranur called them for a peace committee meeting.

However, residents said their stand remains firm. "We conveyed our position clearly. Victims are being treated as the accused. We want a fresh probe to ensure true justice," said Murugan of Vengaivayal.

In Erayur, where caste Hindu communities reside, villagers have demanded immediate arrest of those identified by the CB-CID, pointing out that no arrests have been made so far. Banners highlighting these demands have been put up at the village entrance.