Kulathur residents to boycott TN polls over lack of justice in Dalit colony water tank contamination case

PUDUKKOTTAI: Boycotting the 2026 Assembly elections, residents of Muttukadu panchayat under Kulathur taluk both Dalits and caste Hindus have cited lack of justice in the Vengaivayal case, where human faeces were found in a Dalit colony’s overhead water tank in 2022
Dalits in Vengaivayal have demanded a fresh probe, alleging that the investigation has unfairly shifted blame onto the victims. Villagers said they had informed authorities about their decision, following which district officials from Keeranur called them for a peace committee meeting.
However, residents said their stand remains firm. "We conveyed our position clearly. Victims are being treated as the accused. We want a fresh probe to ensure true justice," said Murugan of Vengaivayal.
In Erayur, where caste Hindu communities reside, villagers have demanded immediate arrest of those identified by the CB-CID, pointing out that no arrests have been made so far. Banners highlighting these demands have been put up at the village entrance.
"We have 547 voters from two caste Hindu communities from this Village. We have repeatedly raised our concerns, but no action has been taken. We even boycotted the parliamentary elections earlier, with only two votes being cast. This time, we are firm," said M Kathiresan.
Residents of Erayur also flagged civic issues, including poor road connectivity from Kavery Nagar to Erayur via Vellanur and Konjampatti, and inadequate bus services.
According to the CB-CID, three persons J Muraliraja, B Sudharshan and K Muthukrishnan allegedly committed the offence due to personal enmity linked to the dismissal of a tank operator, ruling out caste motive. The case was later transferred from the SC/ST Special Court to the Judicial Magistrate Court-II in Pudukkottai in February 2025.
Sources in the district administration said efforts were under way to hold peace committee meetings in each village. However, villagers said their decision to boycott the elections remains unchanged.