CM Stalin calls EPS a 'liar', labels him as 'image of betrayal'

CM MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) at a public meeting in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

He called EPS a 'liar' and labelled him as an 'image of betrayal'. He also highlighted that the EPS's campaign was completely rooted in 'slander' and 'low-level talk'.

Stalin added that EPS's rhetoric now rises from his inability to digest the DMK's successful implementation of welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, he also called the DMK's election manifesto a superstar of the 2026 Assembly elections. "Anyone can give promises, but the public only trusts those made by DMK," he said.

Stalin highlighted the hike in the monthly 'Maghalir Urimai Thogai' to Rs 2,000 and the 'Illatharasi' scheme, which aims to provide Rs 8,000 coupons for homemakers to buy household appliances as per their needs as 'superstar promises'.

Other key promises in the DMK manifesto include the raise in old age pension and financial assistance for persons with disabilities.

Notably, the manifesto also promised that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, currently implemented for students up to Class 5, will be extended to Class 8.

Significantly, the manifesto also stated that 10 lakh houses would be constructed over the next five years under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 23, and counting will take place on May 4.

Of the 234 Assembly seats, 44 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, and two seats have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

With inputs from PTI