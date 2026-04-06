Aavin to keep manual counter open following technical glitches

COIMBATORE: Following a complaint over technical difficulties in renewing the monthly milk card, Aavin has announced that a manual counter will remain open at RS Puram for its customers.

On Saturday, Shanthi, Assistant General Manager of Aavin (Marketing), Coimbatore along with officials from Marketing Division from Aavin visited the house of a customer, who complained that he could not renew the monthly milk card due to technical glitch over its portal.

TNIE carried an article on April 4, about consumers raising concerns over the inability to renew their monthly milk procurement card for April due to technical glitches in its portal and closure of manual counters run by Aavin at four places -- Gandhipuram, Ramanathapuram, Sundarapuram and RS Puram in Coimbatore.

Following this, Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar sought a report from Aavin, Coimbatore. Soon after, AGM (Marketing) Shanthi, along with officials visited the house of a customer, SUV Raja of Ramanathapuram. Speaking to TNIE, he said that he could not renew his monthly milk card at the counter for the first time since he started getting the service.

Shanthi told TNIE, "After the digitalisation of the renewal process, Aavin Coimbatore closed its counters at Gandhipuram, Ramanathapuram, Sundarapuram in January, 2025 but the RS Puram counter still functions and consumers can access the counter for renewal. The technical issue in the portal will be rectified soon."

Under the Aavin Monthly Milk Card scheme, customers can purchase milk at 50 paisa lesser for half-litre. If they purchase one litre, they can save Rs 1. Through the monthly card, customers can also get Aavin milk packet at their door-step. Due to issues in renewal, not only customers were forced to spend additional costs, they needed to visit shops to buy milk packets.