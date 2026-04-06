Sathankulam father-son custodial death case: Court awards death penalty to all nine cops

MADURAI: The First Additional District and Sessions Judge of Madurai, G Muthukumaran, imposed the death penalty for all nine policemen who were convicted for the custodial torture and death of two traders, P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks, at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi in 2020.

The nine convicts were, then, inspector S Sridhar, sub-inspectors P Ragu Ganesh and K Balakrishnan, head constables S Murugan and A Samidurai and constables M Muthuraja, S Veil Muthu, S Chelladurai and X Thomas Francis.

According to the prosecution, on June 19, 2020, when Jeyaraj was in his son's mobile showroom, the accused police personnel took him to the police station for allegedly keeping the shop open beyond the Covid-19 curfew hours.

When Beniks went to the station and requested his father's release, the accused policemen abused Jeyaraj in front of Beniks, leading to a quarrel between him and the policemen.

Following the incident, the father-son duo was brutally tortured by the police at the station for the entire night.

They were later remanded to judicial custody by the Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate and lodged in Kovilpatti Sub-Jail the next day without being given a proper medical treatment.

Their health condition deteriorated soon, and Beniks died at the Government Kovilpatti Hospital on June 22, 2020, and Jeyaraj passed away a day later.

Two FIRs were registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in connection with their death. The case was later transferred to the CBCID briefly, before being taken over by the CBI.

One of the accused, SSI Pauldurai, died due to COVID-19 in August 2020.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against the remaining nine policemen on September 25, 2020, and the case was posted for trial before the 1st Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai, on March 10, 2021.

While the trial was underway, the CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet in August 2022.