10 TNSTC personnel suspended for two days for political activities

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has suspended its 10 personnel for engaging in political activities in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Those suspended include drivers, conductors, and technical staff who are associated with the DMK and the AIADMK. They are Sathyan, Sasikumar, Velusamy, Rajagopal, Gunasekaran, Nataraj, and Muthuveranan of the Mettupalayam Branch-I; Jayaseelan and Karthiswaran of the Mettupalayam Branch-II; and Sasikumar of the Gudalur Branch.

The Mettupalayam branches are within the Coimbatore region and the other comes under the TNSTC's Nilgiris region. Officers from the two regions issued the suspension order on Sunday, stating that the employees have been suspended for two days, Monday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, TNIE published a news item titled "TNSTC bus crew indulging in political activities, breaching norms'. The TNSTC has already directed its employees not to engage in any political activities as it is against the MCC and its service conduct rules. However, a few staff breached these instructions by meeting candidates and expressing support for them on social media.