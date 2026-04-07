10 TNSTC personnel suspended for two days for political activities

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has suspended its 10 personnel for engaging in political activities in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Those suspended include drivers, conductors, and technical staff who are associated with the DMK and the AIADMK. They are Sathyan, Sasikumar, Velusamy, Rajagopal, Gunasekaran, Nataraj, and Muthuveranan of the Mettupalayam Branch-I; Jayaseelan and Karthiswaran of the Mettupalayam Branch-II; and Sasikumar of the Gudalur Branch.
The Mettupalayam branches are within the Coimbatore region and the other comes under the TNSTC's Nilgiris region. Officers from the two regions issued the suspension order on Sunday, stating that the employees have been suspended for two days, Monday and Wednesday.
On Sunday, TNIE published a news item titled "TNSTC bus crew indulging in political activities, breaching norms'. The TNSTC has already directed its employees not to engage in any political activities as it is against the MCC and its service conduct rules. However, a few staff breached these instructions by meeting candidates and expressing support for them on social media.
Two conductors in the Nilgiris and Salem regions were earlier suspended for participating in a DMK candidate interview eyeing a ticket to contest the Assembly election.
Also, a few bus crew from Mettupalayam branches had recently attended a DMK public meeting held in Coimbatore. Some drivers and conductors also met a DMK candidate and expressed their support. A driver in the Gudalur branch met an AIADMK candidate. They have been suspended now, TNSTC sources said.
A functionary of the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Uniform Employees Union, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that branch officers should create awareness about MCC and service rules among bus crew, as some participate in political activities due to a lack of awareness.
A top officer from TNSTC, Coimbatore division, told TNIE they would closely monitor activities of bus crew through branch managers, and action will be taken for any violations.