CM Stalin slams Fadnavis for promising Madurai metro rail project in return for BJP's victory in Madurai South

"Does he know how many landmark projects the Tamil Nadu government is implementing despite the Union government's neglect in fund allocation? If not, he should find out the facts before speaking," Stalin said, contrasting Fadnavis claims over the State's economy.

"Let it be remembered that it is Tamil Nadu, governed by the Dravidian Model, which has achieved double-digit economic growth, surpassing the 'junk-engine' States that you often boast about as 'Double Engine' states," he added.

Accompanying Rama Srinivasan during the filing of nominations and addressing mediapersons, Fadnavis on Monday had said that the people have witnessed the DMK's misrule over the years.

He also added that almost 75 per cent of ministers in the State Cabinet have criminal charges against them and highlighted that the debt-to-GDP ratio in the State has crossed 33 per cent, leading to a 'debt trap' situation.

Fadnavis had also remarked that women, senior citizens, and children are unsafe in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes to take place on May 4.

With inputs from ANI