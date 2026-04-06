DMK 'misruling' TN, NDA will form govt following Assembly elections, says Maharashtra CM in Madurai

Addressing mediapersons in Madurai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a wave of change, favouring the NDA, prevails in Tamil Nadu.

He asserted that the ruling DMK, seeped in corruption, will be defeated and the NDA will form the government in the State following the Assembly elections 2026.

He said that people have witnessed the DMK's misrule over the years and added that almost 75 per cent of ministers in the State Cabinet have criminal charges against them. He also said they were rooted in deep corruption.

Notably, Fadnavis said that women, senior citizens, and children are not safe in Tamil Nadu.