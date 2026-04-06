DMK 'misruling' TN, NDA will form govt following Assembly elections, says Maharashtra CM in Madurai

Addressing mediapersons in Madurai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a wave of change, favouring the NDA, prevails in Tamil Nadu.
He asserted that the ruling DMK, seeped in corruption, will be defeated and the NDA will form the government in the State following the Assembly elections 2026.
He said that people have witnessed the DMK's misrule over the years and added that almost 75 per cent of ministers in the State Cabinet have criminal charges against them. He also said they were rooted in deep corruption.
Notably, Fadnavis said that women, senior citizens, and children are not safe in Tamil Nadu.
"In the last four years, the number of child sex abuse cases doubled, the drug menace increased manifold, and the public also witnessed 'a connivance between DMK and criminals,' he flayed the DMK.
"People will give a reply to the DMK by voting the NDA to power," Fadnavis said, responding to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's 'dabba engine' remark.
Fadnavis said that under the DMK regime, the people are living under a huge debt that has crossed Rs 10 lakh crore. He added that the debt-to-GDP ratio in the State has crossed 33 per cent, leading to a 'debt trap' situation.
"We are one people, one nation, and we should take pride in our language and at the same time should respect other languages of our country, too," Fadnavis said in reaction to a question on DMK's opposition to the three-language policy.
Referring to the recent Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting row, he criticised the DMK government of disturbing the age-old tradition for vote bank politics.
Fadnavis visited the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple in Madurai. He was accompanied by Rama Srinivasan, the BJP candidate for Madurai South.
With inputs from PTI