Lottery king Martin's wife Leema Rose richest candidate contesting TN Assembly polls

Leema Rose, the AIADMK candidate contesting in the Lalgudi constituency in Tiruchy district, filed her nomination papers on April 6. She had declared assets worth Rs 1,048 crore, making her the richest candidate in the fray.

Her nomination papers also revealed her husband and lottery tycoon Santiago Martin's asset details. Martin presently holds over Rs 4159 crores.

Their son Jose Martin's assets worth over Rs 665 crore were also stated in her nomination papers.

Interestingly, besides Leema Rose, two other members from the Martins' family are contesting the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Santiago Martin's eldest son, Charles Jose Martin, who floated the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi and allied with NDA, is contesting in Kamaraj Nagar and Nellithope constituencies in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections.

Santiago Martins' son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, is contesting in the Villivakkam constituency in Chennai, representing Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Notably, Santiago Martin was in the spotlight after emerging on top in the ECI's list of donors who funded political parties through electoral bonds.

As per ECI data, for the period between April 2019 and February 2024, Martin's Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 542 crore to AITC, Rs 503 crore to DMK, Rs 154 crore to YSRCP, Rs 100 crore to BJP, Rs 50 crore to INC and Rs 19 crore to other political parties.