Election Commission uploads full data on Electoral bonds

Election Commission of India has uploaded the full data on electoral bonds, as supplied by State Bank of India, on its website.

This data includes two more columns that were missing in the earlier submission by SBI -- Bond number and the branch at which the bond was purchased or redeemed.

With this, SBI has presumably made public all the data that it has about electoral bonds.

Now, it will be up to media organizations and activists to comb through the numbers to make connections between the donors and the recipients of the money.