SBI files affidavit in SC; says all details of electoral bonds furnished with serial numbers to ECI

The apex court had on March 18 directed SBI to make a complete disclosure of all details of the electoral bonds which are in its possession and custody, in terms of the directions passed in the February 15 verdict.

The SBI said that it revealed information [alongwith that already disclosed] which will show, the name of the purchaser of the bond, the denomination and specific number of the bond.

It also said that the name of the party that has encashed the bond, and also last four digits of the bank account number of political parties had been disclosed.

The SBI has said that all the details had been disclosed and that no details [other than complete account numbers & KYC details] have been withheld from disclosure in terms of the directions as pronounced by the SC on February 15 and March 18.

On March 18, the SC made further directions in the electoral bonds case, and ordered the SBI to submit and disclose all the details of electoral bond data available with the bank including the Unique Alphanumeric Numbers.

The apex court had directed the SBI to provide all the details of electoral bond purchased, and also the political parties who received contributions through Electoral Bonds from April 12 2019 till February 15 2024, in the entire process.