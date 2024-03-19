Electoral bonds or black money, which is better?

One of the oft-repeated criticisms of the Supreme Court’s decision to outlaw the electoral bonds scheme is that it replaced a semi-opaque scheme of political funding with a completely opaque one.

According to this view, the Supreme Court judgment has left Indian politics in an overall worse condition that before.

Before we examine the merits of this argument, we first need to understand the two types of funds that flow from companies to political parties.

The first comprises what can be called genuine funding. This is money that the company pays out as part of its corporate social responsibility mandate to parties. The aim of this funding is to contribute to the overall democratic process of the country. This is better done in public so that voters also know who is funding the party that seeks their votes.

The second type of funds that move from companies to parties comprise kickbacks and bribes. This is gratification paid to parties in exchange for illegal favors, such as the suspension of an ongoing investigation, the award of a large construction contract, or the dilution of a regulatory provision that makes business easier.

Legitimate Donations

First, let us look at genuine donations made by parties as part of their CSR mandate.

While ideally, there should be no secrecy associated with this form of funding -- after all, it is altruistic in nature -- the votaries of the electoral bonds system believe that companies should have the option of keeping this data secret.

They argue that the current system of open donations – in which a company can donate to political parties only through open and transparent channels such as trusts – can expose the company to vindictive action by rival parties, particularly the one in power.

Since all the donation data is out in the open, parties can compare their numbers with those of others, and feel aggrieved that they got less.

This, they argue, can lead to vindictive measures – including raids by investigative agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, and higher scrutiny of tax returns – especially if it is the party in power which is feeling disgruntled.

By replacing open donation with anonymous donation, they argue, Electoral Bonds protect the donors from such eventualities. This is especially so for opposition parties, they point out, as it is the party in power that has the most power to harass and coerce donor companies.

Hence, they point out, the secrecy afforded by electoral bonds benefit the opposition more than the ruling front.

The problem, however, is that electoral bonds provide cover only from the eyes of the opposition parties and the public, not from those of the ruling party or the government.

This is because donor information can leak to the government from either of two sources – the bank which handles these transactions, and investigating agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department.

First, let’s take the case of the bank, SBI. While it does not enter all the information about electoral bonds into its core banking system used by all employees, it does store it in a separate database accessible to a select few.

Given that SBI officials work closely with the government, there is a chance of the information leaking.

In this context, Reporters' Collective, an online news portal, has given instances where the bank worked closely with the finance minister, even going so far as to seek advice on clearing a particular bond that was submitted after due date.

The second source from which the ruling party may get information about who’s giving how much money to which party is investigating agencies.

Section 7(4) of the Electoral Bonds scheme says that the bank will share the entire transaction data -- including the identity of the sender and the amounts -- to “any law enforcement agency” if demanded by the agency as part of an investigation into a registered criminal case.

Hence, we can see that the so-called veil of secrecy is only an illusion as far as protecting the data from the ruling party is concerned.

But that is not all.

Not only does the ruling party get to know the donor list of the opposition parties, the electoral bonds scheme denies a similar right to the opposition parties, creating information asymmetry. It also keeps this crucial information from the voters.

While the current open donation – through cheques and bank accounts – puts everyone’s donor list out for scrutiny, the government's bond system gives an edge to the ruling party alone.

This also creates a strategic disadvantage for the opposition parties and compromises their ability to raise funds. With the information at its disposal, the government can choke off the supply of funds to its rival parties by intimidating those who donate money to the opposition -- exactly the situation that the scheme was supposed to avert.

Hence, as far as genuine donations are concerned, not only does the electoral bonds system fail to live up to its primary purpose of protecting donors from victimization by government agencies, it puts the public – and the opposition parties – at a considerable disadvantage in information access, and gives an unfair edge to the ruling party.