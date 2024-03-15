As bond party comes to an end, once-anonymous donors maintain eerie silence

On Thursday, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the list of electoral bond buyers and the political parties that encashed these bonds, it occupied the press, but couldn't satisfy the public. That's because, despite an energetic stir in the pot, the meatier part was nowhere to be found, as none could confirm which corporate was burning billions in favour of which political party.

Data nerds and social media warriors were quick to dissect the bond-buying blitz, with overexcitement oozing out of every pore. Both the right and the left camps seemed so certain about the alleged quid pro quo deals between select corporates and political parties, though none could smell it or touch it. Still, their arguments and counterarguments reached such a feverish pitch that each saw their views alone were right and anyone who disagrees was the devil.

Helpfully, the Supreme Court, which brought the bond party to an end, has now directed the State Bank of India (the sole issuer) to furnish these very details.

As the scheme heads into a void, what remains elusive is a mechanism that allows clean election funding. In its current form, electoral bonds were loved by donors and recipients, but hated by everyone else on the other side. Though they are better than unaccountable cash donations, they didn't find acceptance due to non-transparency.