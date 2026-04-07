On Kalaignar’s turf, Udhayanidhi faces a symbolic test more than an electoral battle

CHENNAI: On the chariot street surrounding the ancient Parthasarathy Temple, a woman in a bright red saree, with ‘thirumann’ prominently splashed on her forehead, was busy shooing away stray cows loitering on the road. Kumari Ramakrishnan, a resident in her late 40s who has lived here since childhood, looked visibly worried.

“Many people in the locality may vote for Udhayanidhi Stalin, but please ask him to clear this stray cow menace at least this time,” she tells TNIE, referring to the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA.

In this constituency, stray cows are everywhere. Despite fines levied on owners and seizure of cattle, little has changed. “We have made several petitions. We have also requested the cattle owners. But nothing has helped,” she says.

Many residents live in slums in the constituency, spread across Ayodhya Nagar, Mattan Kuppam, Border Thottam, Lock Nagar, Ram Ragaram, Meenambal Sivaraj Nagar, Krishnampettai – all adjacent to the Buckingham Canal. In the absence of pattas in their name, most of these residents live in the fear of being evicted. Both the Dravidian majors, have cast a blind eye towards them for long.

“When Assembly elections arrive, they promise us pattas and rehabilitation. Nothing happens. We continue to live on the margins fearing that one day they will chase us away,” says S Ramkumar, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar.