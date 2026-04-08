DMK-led bloc a cash-box alliance, says Vijay in Tirunelveli

TVK chief Vijay, during a campaign rally in Tirunelveli, said that the DMK-led bloc is a cash-box alliance, formed using looted money.

He remarked that the constituent parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance lack internal unity. He also launched a scathing attack on DMK allies, stating that "people in the alliance won't even cast a vote for each other".

He alleged that if Chief Minister M K Stalin had 'full powers', the political campaign in Tirunelveli would not have happened. "CM Stalin would have created an obstacle and prevented us from reaching the district, but since the government is now a 'caretaker government', the event has happened," Vijay said.

Critising the grand old party, Vijay alleged that the ruling DMK had 'pocketed' the Tamil Nadu Congress by giving crores of money. However, he asserted that the 'real Congress' stands with TVK.

Evoking his deep connection with his cadres, Vijay remarked, "This might be just an election for others, but for those with TVK, this is an emotion."

The multi-cornered contest to 234 Assembly constituencies will take place on April 23, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.