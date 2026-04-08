EPS calls Stalin-led government a 'failure model', labels DMK as 'evil' in Velacherry rally

Addressing the people in Velacherry poll rally, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the Stalin-led government, calling it a 'failure model'. He labelled the DMK as 'evil', and appealed to the people to oust their government from Tamil Nadu.

He said that the ruling DMK could neither fulfil its promises on filling existing vacancies in the government posts nor provide new employment opportunities to the youngsters.

He also highlighted that DMK failed to address heavy inundation in Chennai during monsoons season. He added that during the present DMK tenure, people suffered in many ways, including deterioration of law and order, unsafe environment for women, girls and people.

"People are living in constant fear under the present DMK regime", he said.

He contradicted, stating that the rule of law was upheld and people lived without fear in a safe atmosphere under the previous AIADMK regime.

Palaniswami highlighted that the AIADMK government took stern and prompt action against the wrongdoers.

He insisted that people should think about what the DMK has done from 2021 to 2026. He also questioned whether the present government has brought any relief for them.

"No new projects were brought for Chennai and particularly Velacherry that face massive inundation during monsoons," the former chief minister said.

With inputs from PTI