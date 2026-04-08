Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth advises youngsters not to risk their lives following Vijay's vehicle during campaign trail

Rajinikanth asked the youngsters to prioritise education and physical health over hero worship.
Actor Rajinikanth
Actor Rajinikanth (File Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Addressing mediapersons at Chennai airport, Actor Rajinikanth highlighted the risks over youngsters and fans running, driving or throwing themselves in front of Actor-turned-politician Vijay's vehicle during the campaign trail.

He said that fans should keep in mind that they are the ones who will suffer and not their idols if they injure themselves in the pursuit of witnessing the star. He said the youngsters must remain 'careful'.

He further emphasised that education should be the sole focus for the youngsters in their formative years.

"If you miss this time meant for studies, you will suffer greatly later in life. Your thoughts and focus must be on your education," he added.

Rajinikanth asked the youngsters to prioritise education and physical health over hero worship.

He also insisted that the youngsters to not get addicted to substance abuse, warning that addiction does not only destroys the individual but also ruins the lives of their parents and family members.

"If you have friends who lead you toward such things, stay far away from them," he advised.

With inputs from PTI

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