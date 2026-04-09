Tamil Nadu reviews Centre’s highway decongestion policy, weighs funding models

CHENNAI: The state is reviewing the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ draft policy on decongesting national highways in urban clusters, including a proposal to de-notify stretches passing through city cores and transfer them to state or local bodies.

The policy aims to ease congestion in and around urban agglomerations through the development of ring roads and bypasses, while linking highway expansion with planned urban growth and industrial corridors. It also calls for integrating NH alignments with city and town master plans. The centre has outlined five participation models for states, though their applicability in Tamil Nadu varies.

As per the cost-sharing model, the state is allowed to fund 50% of project costs in return for an equivalent share of toll revenues over 15 years. While administratively simple, this option is fiscally demanding, said official sources. The next option, which sources said was a more viable near-term route, is one under which the state would bear around half the acquisition cost, typically 30-50% of the total project outlay in urban stretches. Tamil Nadu’s established processes make this model easier to operationalise, sources added.