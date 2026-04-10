CM Stalin travels in metro train in Chennai, interacts with commuters ahead of Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin travelled in a metro train from Chennai Central to AG-DMS and interacted with commuters on Friday.

Spotting the CM, several commuters reached out to him and took selfies. CM Stalin sought their feedback on the DMK government's welfare programmes.

During the travel, women commuters appreciated the DMK and CM Stalin for launching the monthly grant for higher education. They also expressed that the promise of providing the Rs 8,000 coupon for homemakers if DMK is voted to power is a 'good one'.

"We are continuing the good welfare initiatives of our leaders: C. N. Annadurai and M Karunanidhi," Stalin said.

He was accompanied by DMK's Thousand Lights candidate N Ezhilan, who is seeking re-election from the same constituency.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister asserted that his journey was 'soaked in the love of the people'. He also mentioned that he carried the memories of the days when the Metro Rail project was developed.