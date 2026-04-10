DMK bristles over attack on Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and former MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu strongly condemned AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for what they termed as his “undignified” and “third-rate” comments against party’s deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, in a post on X, said that Palaniswami’s speech is an expression of a mentality that cannot tolerate women rising in politics.
She said that Palaniswami has forgotten that he is a former CM and out of fear of defeat he has stooped to criticizing Kanimozhi like a “third-rate speaker.”
“Launching such vulgar attacks on Kanimozhi, who continues to serve as the voice of the Dravidian movement in the Indian Parliament, stands as stark testimony to how much Edappadi Palaniswami’s political decorum has plummeted to deplorable depths,” she said.
Dr Somu said the people of Tamil Nadu will surely take a pledge in this election to completely remove EPS from the state’s political arena, who “doesn’t know how to respect fellow leaders and insults womanhood”. “Tamil Nadu itself hangs its head in shame over Edappadi Palaniswami’s arrogance, ego, and immature remarks like these,” she added.
Responding to a news agency on the criticism, Palaniswami denied saying anything wrong about Kanimozhi. He said he only pointed out that she has not been given importance within the family of late CM M Karunanidhi and DMK.
EPS has turned into ‘Chitraguptan’: CPI
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Thursday said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has turned into “Chitraguptan” (a Hindu deity considered the principal assistant of the Lord of Death – Yama), referring to his (EPS) recent uncivil remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Addressing a rally on Wednesday, Palaniswami said, “If Covid-19 had occurred during the DMK’s tenure, he (Stalin) would have ‘gone’ (died) in the pandemic.” A few days ago, EPS made a similar remark about Udhayanidhi, saying he should have drank (insecticide) and died. Taking a dim view of such remarks, Veerapandian said,
“We expect political discourse from him (EPS), not such remarks which are against Tamil culture.” Veerapandian was campaigning for candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the district.
Speaking to reporters regarding the transfer of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DGP (Armed Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) S Davidson Devasirvatham, he said that the Election Commission has come under the control of BJP. Responding to a question on allegations that the transferred officials were working for DMK, he called for everyone to work according to the law.