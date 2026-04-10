DMK bristles over attack on Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and former MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu strongly condemned AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for what they termed as his “undignified” and “third-rate” comments against party’s deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, in a post on X, said that Palaniswami’s speech is an expression of a mentality that cannot tolerate women rising in politics.

She said that Palaniswami has forgotten that he is a former CM and out of fear of defeat he has stooped to criticizing Kanimozhi like a “third-rate speaker.”

“Launching such vulgar attacks on Kanimozhi, who continues to serve as the voice of the Dravidian movement in the Indian Parliament, stands as stark testimony to how much Edappadi Palaniswami’s political decorum has plummeted to deplorable depths,” she said.

Dr Somu said the people of Tamil Nadu will surely take a pledge in this election to completely remove EPS from the state’s political arena, who “doesn’t know how to respect fellow leaders and insults womanhood”. “Tamil Nadu itself hangs its head in shame over Edappadi Palaniswami’s arrogance, ego, and immature remarks like these,” she added.

Responding to a news agency on the criticism, Palaniswami denied saying anything wrong about Kanimozhi. He said he only pointed out that she has not been given importance within the family of late CM M Karunanidhi and DMK.