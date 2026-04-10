Flying squad inspects TVK supremo Vijay's vehicle near Madurai ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls on April 23, an election flying squad intercepted and inspected TVK chief Vijay's vehicle close to the Madurai-Sivaganga border.

Vijay was on his way to Sivaganga by road from Madurai as a part of his scheduled election campaign. Upon heightened surveillance under the Model Code of Conduct, the flying squad personnel signalled the convoy to stop at a designated checkpoint.

The officials searched the vehicle to ensure compliance with Election Commission guidelines over the transport of cash or prohibited materials.

Vijay reportedly 'fully' cooperated with the authorities during the brief inspection. Officials also stated that no 'incriminating items' or 'unaccounted cash' were found.

Later, the vehicle was permitted to proceed after the completion of formalities. Vehicle checks have been intensified across Tamil Nadu as the State moves closer to the single-phase Assembly polls.

With inputs from PTI