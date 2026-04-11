Piracy hits Vijay’s flick 'Jana Nayagan', fraternity seeks action

CHENNAI: After reports that TVK president Vijay’s movie Jana Nayagan got leaked through a few websites hosting pirated content early on Friday, many from the cine industry rallied behind the film’s producers to strongly condemn the leak and demanded stringent action on those behind it.

The movie produced by KVN Productions at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore, which was originally planned for release on January 9, is yet to hit the theatres as the film is with the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The filmmakers’ attempts to challenge the CBFC Chennai office’s decision to refer it to the revising committee in courts were unsuccessful.

The film personalities who voiced support for the producers included actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and many others. The Film Employees’ Federation of South India and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association also condemned the leak and demanded stringent action. The latter also demanded a CBI probe.

Calling the act a serious criminal offence and copyright violation, the production house warned that anyone involved in downloading, sharing, or forwarding the leaked content will face legal action individually.

“Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations and complaints against persons involved, and are actively identifying all others involved in the chain of circulation,” it said in a statement.