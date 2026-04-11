Piracy hits Vijay’s flick 'Jana Nayagan', fraternity seeks action

CHENNAI: After reports that TVK president Vijay’s movie Jana Nayagan got leaked through a few websites hosting pirated content early on Friday, many from the cine industry rallied behind the film’s producers to strongly condemn the leak and demanded stringent action on those behind it.
The movie produced by KVN Productions at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore, which was originally planned for release on January 9, is yet to hit the theatres as the film is with the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The filmmakers’ attempts to challenge the CBFC Chennai office’s decision to refer it to the revising committee in courts were unsuccessful.
The film personalities who voiced support for the producers included actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and many others. The Film Employees’ Federation of South India and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association also condemned the leak and demanded stringent action. The latter also demanded a CBI probe.
Calling the act a serious criminal offence and copyright violation, the production house warned that anyone involved in downloading, sharing, or forwarding the leaked content will face legal action individually.
“Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations and complaints against persons involved, and are actively identifying all others involved in the chain of circulation,” it said in a statement.
Jana Nayagan leak not accident but result of systemic failure: Kamal Haasan
Though the statement said complaints have been initiated, sources in the Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu police told TNIE on Friday that they have not received any complaint yet. TNIE could not reach the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell of the police for a comment on whether they have received any complaints or initiated action.
TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna, in his statement to a TV channel, alleged that the delay in the release of the movie and the leak were due to a conspiracy by the BJP and the DMK.
Rajinikanth, in a post on X, said the leak caused “shock and pain”. “Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future,” he said.
Taking to X, actor and MP Kamal Haasan said, “The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy.
When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over. Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax-paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love. Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns.”
Interestingly, the leak happened a day after Vijay, at a poll rally, blamed his political opponents of deliberately delaying the release of the movie. That was the first time the actor had openly made such an allegation.