'Political indecency': Annamalai on TVK's allegations linking Union Minister Murugan to 'Jana Nayagan' leak

Tamil Nadu former BJP chief K Annamalai on Sunday condemned the online leak of the movie 'Jana Nayagan'. He termed it an "illegal act" and urged the public to boycott pirated versions of the film.

He also refuted TVK's allegations linking Union Minister L Murugan and the saffron party to the online leak of the movie, describing such claims as "political indecency".

Speaking to reporters after he finished canvassing for BJP candidates here, he questioned the logic of dragging the party into the controversy.

"Why drag the BJP into this? Does the party have any role in which film gets released or leaked? It is the responsibility of the police to investigate the leak and take action against those responsible," he added.

Taking a tough stand against those spreading rumours, Annamalai urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"The police should bring those who committed this mistake to justice and deal with them firmly. Do not drag the BJP into this for political gain," he said.