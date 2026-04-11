TVK chief Vijay late for campaign by 5 minutes, leaves without giving a speech

SIVAGANGA: TVK leader Vijay, who was supposed to campaign in Karaikudi on Friday, refrained from delivering a speech as he was late to the venue and the permitted time given for his campaign had already ended. He subsequently left without addressing the gathering and only waving to the crowd. At the SS Kottai check-post, his vehicle was briefly stopped by election flying squad officials for inspection. However, no seizures were reported.

Vijay was scheduled to campaign near the Thevar statue close to the Karaikudi new bus stand with permission granted from 12 pm to 2.30 pm. But, he began his journey from Madurai only at 12 pm and reached the statue junction at 2.35 pm.

Meanwhile, fans presented him with an image of Karpaga Vinayagar near Pillayarpatti. Upon reaching the income tax office area in Karaikudi, Vijay stepped out of his vehicle and cycled for about 500 metres. Around 800 police personnel were deployed across the district in a three-tier security arrangement for the event.