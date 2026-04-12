CM Stalin interacts with traders and weavers during Paramakudi campaign

He later proceeded through Periya Kadaiveethi, Gandhi Road, and the Muthaalamman Temple junction, before visiting the Paramakudi vegetable market. There, he held discussions with traders, youth, and women, appealing for electoral support.

Stalin also visited the modern fish market, where he spoke with fish vendors and customers. In a more personal outreach, he travelled to Emaneswaram and met senior party functionary and weaver Santharaman at his residence. He also interacted with local weavers in Perumal Koil Street and visited one of their homes to speak with family members.

Addressing reporters later, Stalin dismissed remarks made by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, stating that they reflected “frustration born out of impending defeat.” He added that walking among people was part of his daily routine, whether in Chennai or elsewhere. “Wherever I go, people assure me of their support for the DMK. It is encouraging,” he said.

Responding to a query on political competition, Stalin refrained from commenting on claims about other parties, but alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was “entering Tamil Nadu wearing the mask of the AIADMK.”

He also declined to comment on questions related to the alleged leak of the film Jananayagan, maintaining a brief “no comments” stance.