'Jana Nayagan' leaked due to political reasons, Shah behind it: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Responding to the leak of TVK leader Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ movie, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind the conspiracy.

Addressing the media, Tagore said that a film copy remains only with the producer and the Censor Board, and the leak would have occurred from the latter side, as no producer will leak their movies.

Pointing out that the Censor Board functions under the union government, Tagore alleged a political motive behind the leak, claiming that Amit Shah was involved.

“The union government does not want films that challenge its ideology. They support films that align with their interests, and the incident was intended as a warning to filmmakers who make movies against them,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran contesting in Sattur, Tagore said that the defeat of the BJP in Sattur is necessary for the constituency’s peace and development.