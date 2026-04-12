TN cybercrime cops register case in online leak of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday registered a case in connection with the alleged leak of the unreleased film ‘Jana Nayagan’, billed as the last film of actor and TVK president Vijay, based on a complaint filed by R Udayakumar, the production controller of KVN Productions.

In his complaint, Udayakumar sought immediate action against those involved in illegally accessing, downloading, and circulating the film’s content. He also urged authorities to block the spread of the content on social media platforms and preserve digital evidence. The production house stated that the film is a high-value project involving substantial financial and creative investment and is among the most anticipated releases this year.

As per the complaint, several individuals have been named for allegedly accessing and sharing portions of the film without authorisation. The producers said that further circulation of the content could lead to significant losses.

The police have been asked to trace those who received the leaked content and to seize the electronic devices and storage systems used in the act. An investigation is under way.