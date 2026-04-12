Madras HC says juvenile can’t be tried along with adults, bins jail term in 2022 caste-based murder case

The bench remarked that the reasoning of the district and sessions judge that the counsel for the child had requested for a joint trial flies in the face of Section 23 r/w Section 3 (ix) of JJ Act, which places a ‘categoric embargo’ against a juvenile being tried along with an adult.

The bench said that the condition of a separate trial is not liable to be waived.

It held that the jurisdiction assumed by the district and sessions court in Mayiladuthurai deciding to hold a joint trial is utterly bad in law and vitiates the proceedings in entirety.”

“The sequitur is that the trial is vitiated, and consequently, the finding of guilt and sentence is liable to be set aside,” the bench said, adding that it is remanding the matter back to the children’s court in the interest of justice for retrial.

It ordered the release of the child on bail with certain conditions.

The bench directed the respondent authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the child.