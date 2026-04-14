‘Hologram’ Vijay shoots up demand for similar avatars

CHENNAI: After a video clip of a holographic avatar of actor and TVK president Vijay campaigning for his party’s Kumbakonam candidate R Vinoth from an open vehicle went viral, the company that offered the service has been flooded with enquiries from not just TVK candidates elsewhere, but also for similar avatars of late leaders like (DMK patriarch) M Karunanidhi and (AIADMK supremo) J Jayalalithaa.

Though Vijay is the sole selling point for his party, his inability to campaign in all constituencies has led to candidates trying their best to compensate for his presence. Kumbakonam’s Vinoth almost succeeded in that as people gathered along the streets, for a brief moment, believed that indeed it was Vijay speaking from the van, standing next to the candidate. The projection was not only lifelike, but was lip-synced to his recorded speeches from earlier rallies played from speakers.

S Vijay Ananth, COO of Kaamaa Technologies, which offered the service, said his company has been receiving an overwhelming number of enquiries from candidates cutting across party lines, with just 10 days to go for the Assembly polls. Ananth said he was surprised to see enquiries coming from politicians in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which are not even facing elections now.