‘Hologram’ Vijay shoots up demand for similar avatars

CHENNAI: After a video clip of a holographic avatar of actor and TVK president Vijay campaigning for his party’s Kumbakonam candidate R Vinoth from an open vehicle went viral, the company that offered the service has been flooded with enquiries from not just TVK candidates elsewhere, but also for similar avatars of late leaders like (DMK patriarch) M Karunanidhi and (AIADMK supremo) J Jayalalithaa.
Though Vijay is the sole selling point for his party, his inability to campaign in all constituencies has led to candidates trying their best to compensate for his presence. Kumbakonam’s Vinoth almost succeeded in that as people gathered along the streets, for a brief moment, believed that indeed it was Vijay speaking from the van, standing next to the candidate. The projection was not only lifelike, but was lip-synced to his recorded speeches from earlier rallies played from speakers.
S Vijay Ananth, COO of Kaamaa Technologies, which offered the service, said his company has been receiving an overwhelming number of enquiries from candidates cutting across party lines, with just 10 days to go for the Assembly polls. Ananth said he was surprised to see enquiries coming from politicians in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which are not even facing elections now.
Campaigning with holographic projections is not novel per se as Prime Minister Narendra Modi used it way back in 2014 general elections. However, the key difference, according to Vijay, is the integration of AI-related technology for lip-syncs and movements of the holographic projection and the enthusiasm shown by people now for such creative content as AI has become a buzzword even in rural areas.
“The success of the Kumbakonam campaign also highlights the penetration of advanced technology into rural areas, traditionally seen as less exposed to digital experimentation. The novelty of a ‘virtual leader’ addressing crowds even from a moving vehicle added to the spectacle and virality,” said a professor of political science department in a state-run university.
Interestingly, the project was executed by a small team of six people, including three young technical professionals in their early 20s, out of which two are recently graduated engineers and one still pursuing his degree. Instead of traditional projectors, according to the team, they used 3D hologram fan display technology, which delivers sharper and more dynamic visuals.
However, real-world challenges remain. For instance, during deployment, issues arose when hologram projection’s height couldn’t be got right, besides other minor disruptions during vehicle movement. The company said it charged upwards of Rs 50,000 per day for holographic campaign.