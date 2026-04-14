Man held for telecasting leaked 'Jana Nayagan' on cable network in TN's Kovai

The telecast was halted following objections, but not before a substantial portion of the film had been aired. TVK functionaries expressed shock over the telecast, calling it a blatant violation of law and an exploitation of the film industry’s efforts. Police have launched a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Jana Nayagan, which is yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification and has not been released in theatres, had earlier been leaked online. The cybercrime police have registered a case, arrested six persons and blocked more than 100 websites.

The film, initially slated for a Pongal release on January 9, has faced delays for over three months due to certification issues.