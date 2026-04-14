Man held for telecasting leaked 'Jana Nayagan' on cable network in TN's Kovai

COIMBATORE: The proprietor of a local cable television channel was arrested on Monday for allegedly broadcasting actor-politician Vijay’s unreleased film ‘Jana Nayagan’. S Palanisamy (44), the proprietor of Rasi Prime Movie, was arrested by the Karumathampatti police based on a complaint filed by TVK functionary Mohana Priya on Sunday. A computer, five hard disks and other electronic gadgets were seized from Palanisamy.
According to police, the channel, which operates in parts of Coimbatore district, telecast the film on Saturday night for a considerable duration, triggering widespread outrage among fans and the film fraternity. The film was reportedly aired on local cable networks in areas such as Sulur, Karumathampatti, Pallapalayam, Avinashi, and Tiruppur.
The telecast was halted following objections, but not before a substantial portion of the film had been aired. TVK functionaries expressed shock over the telecast, calling it a blatant violation of law and an exploitation of the film industry’s efforts. Police have launched a detailed inquiry into the incident.
Jana Nayagan, which is yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification and has not been released in theatres, had earlier been leaked online. The cybercrime police have registered a case, arrested six persons and blocked more than 100 websites.
The film, initially slated for a Pongal release on January 9, has faced delays for over three months due to certification issues.