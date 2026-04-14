Vijay moves Madras HC against Rs 1.5 crore I-T penalty

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK chief Vijay has moved the Madras High Court challenging a single judge’s order dismissing his petition against the Income Tax (I-T) department imposing a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore for non-disclosure of income during the assessment year 2015-16.

In spite of the appeal filed on March 2, the formalities of numbering have not been done by the court’s registry so far. As per the court’s rules, the appeal against the single judge’s order shall have to be filed within 30 days from the date of pronouncement of the order; otherwise, the appellant will be barred by the limitation.

On February 6, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had dismissed Vijay’s petition against the imposition of penalty on the ground that “such action was within the limitation period under Section 275 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act”.

As per the order, he found no infirmity warranting interference of the court and so dismissed Vijay’s petition.

However, the judge left it open for the petitioner to assail the impugned order of penalty before the appellate authority on grounds other than limitation.

The order of penalty was issued on June 30, 2022, on Vijay for concealing the real income for 2015-16.