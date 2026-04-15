CM Stalin failed as an administrator, DMK leaders profiting from liquor sales: TVK's Aadhav Arjuna

TVK's Villivakkam candidate and General Secretary of Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin has failed as an administrator and leader.
"People want change. After former CMs Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, people wanted a good administrator; that's why they elected MK Stalin. However, he has failed as an administrator and as a leader. People call him Appa, but how can Appa sell liquor worth 25 thousand crore?" he asked.
He also pointed out that several DMK leaders, including the party's Treasurer TR Baalu, are profiting from liquor sales.
"Right now, 60,000 crore is controlled by the DMK family, with the DMK treasurer TR Baalu running the liquor factory. Over six benami companies and factories are run by the DMK family," Arjuna added.
He further alleged that thousands of crores of rupees are being controlled by the "DMK family", naming multiple leaders who have liquor factories and other companies under their name.
Aadhav Arjuna also claimed that issues related to the alcohol menace and drug abuse have been rampant in the Villivakkam constituency.
He said that women, especially mothers, in his constituency are apprehensive about their safety.
"In Villivakkam, there are no street lights, there is no CCTV, and everyone is afraid over women's safety. Tamil Nadu has seen an increase in rape and murder over woman abuse due to liquor and drug sales," he said.
Meanwhile, he asserted that there is a huge wave of support, specifically from women voters in his constituency. He also expressing confidence in winning the election.
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will take place on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.
With inputs from ANI