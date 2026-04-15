CM Stalin failed as an administrator, DMK leaders profiting from liquor sales: TVK's Aadhav Arjuna

TVK's Villivakkam candidate and General Secretary of Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin has failed as an administrator and leader.

"People want change. After former CMs Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, people wanted a good administrator; that's why they elected MK Stalin. However, he has failed as an administrator and as a leader. People call him Appa, but how can Appa sell liquor worth 25 thousand crore?" he asked.

He also pointed out that several DMK leaders, including the party's Treasurer TR Baalu, are profiting from liquor sales.

"Right now, 60,000 crore is controlled by the DMK family, with the DMK treasurer TR Baalu running the liquor factory. Over six benami companies and factories are run by the DMK family," Arjuna added.