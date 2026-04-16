Star power vs grassroots connect: Can Vijay’s TVK challenge DMK’s deep roots in Perambur?

CHENNAI: As night falls in Kodungaiyur, a strong and familiar stench fills the air, and 43-year-old S Saratha wakes up in the middle of the night once again. Her nostrils fill with smoke, but she already knows where the fire is. For the mother of two, and thousands of others who live near the 342.9-acre Kodungaiyur dumping yard in the Perambur Assembly constituency, the smoke from garbage burning has been a source of various health issues for several years.

“We used to often wake up in the middle of the night because of the smoke,” she told TNIE. Although the Greater Chennai Corporation staff have now told her that burning has been replaced by biomining, Saratha does not want to have her hopes high.

This apart, in the nearby areas, including the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) apartments in Mullai Nagar and Vyasarpadi, the prevalence of ganja has become a major menace.

“It is still common for girls to get married off even before the age of 18, mainly as a ‘safety measure’. The drug menace and associated crimes require immediate attention. We have to see if Vijay anna can bring about some change,” said S Shanthi (33) of Mullai Nagar.

TNIE’s field visits showed that Shanthi is one among many in the region who are inclined to repose their faith in the new entrant — actor and TVK president C Joseph Vijay, who is contesting from the seat.