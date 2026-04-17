Children made to hold placards for political campaigning in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With the election campaign at its peak in Coimbatore, children are being engaged in campaigning by parents and political parties, violating the Election Commission of India’s s orders. When TNIE visited Vedapatti in Thondamuthur constituency, where a campaign was being held by the AIADMK cadres, children were seen holding the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol made of plastic and wearing party towels on their shoulders.

A mother of a five-year-old child on Devendara Street in Vedapatti told TNIE that as no one was home, she could not leave her child alone and therefore, she brought her to the campaign.

When asked about the child holding the party’s symbol and issuing pamphlets, she said the child wanted to do so herself.

Similarly, in Coimbatore North constituency, TNIE saw children carrying DMK, AIADMK and BJP flags during door-to-door election campaigning on Marudhamalai Road on Wednesday evening.

When TVK chief Vijay held a roadshow on Avinashi Road here on Tuesday, parents brought their children to see him. At the event, many children stood holding party symbols and flags under the scorching sun amid the heavy crowd, which also posed a safety threat.

Child rights activist Devaneyan A told TNIE that without exception, all political parties are engaging children in campaigns, and that parents are also unaware that children should not be involved in political activities.

He pointed out that as per ECI norms, the prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner, including their use in rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other related activities such as exhibiting a party’s ideology, promoting a political party or criticising political parties and candidates.