Children made to hold placards for political campaigning in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With the election campaign at its peak in Coimbatore, children are being engaged in campaigning by parents and political parties, violating the Election Commission of India’s s orders. When TNIE visited Vedapatti in Thondamuthur constituency, where a campaign was being held by the AIADMK cadres, children were seen holding the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol made of plastic and wearing party towels on their shoulders.
A mother of a five-year-old child on Devendara Street in Vedapatti told TNIE that as no one was home, she could not leave her child alone and therefore, she brought her to the campaign.
When asked about the child holding the party’s symbol and issuing pamphlets, she said the child wanted to do so herself.
Similarly, in Coimbatore North constituency, TNIE saw children carrying DMK, AIADMK and BJP flags during door-to-door election campaigning on Marudhamalai Road on Wednesday evening.
When TVK chief Vijay held a roadshow on Avinashi Road here on Tuesday, parents brought their children to see him. At the event, many children stood holding party symbols and flags under the scorching sun amid the heavy crowd, which also posed a safety threat.
Child rights activist Devaneyan A told TNIE that without exception, all political parties are engaging children in campaigns, and that parents are also unaware that children should not be involved in political activities.
He pointed out that as per ECI norms, the prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner, including their use in rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other related activities such as exhibiting a party’s ideology, promoting a political party or criticising political parties and candidates.
“In reality, these are held casually without obeying child rights and considering their safety. Returning officers have a responsibility to monitor it and take legal action against violators for involving children in election campaigns. However, officials merely overlook this issue instead of taking action,” he alleged.
He pointed to a rare instance where a case was registered against Pennagaram NTK candidate in Dharmapuri district for involving children in her campaign.
Booth functionaries from the DMK and the AIADMK in Kavundampalayam and Thondamuthur constituencies said that as per their party’s instructions, they had already told parents not to bring their children to the campaigns.
“Although some parents bring their children, we cannot control them and such activities have been held in some places,” they said.
Coimbatore District Child Protection Officer M Hafsa said that when students go to the campaign with their parents, it is not an issue, but when children are engaged in political activities, it is a pure violation.
She said they would monitor it closely during the election campaign and stringent action would be taken. An election official in Coimbatore said they had already clearly instructed all political parties. When TNIE asked about the legal action being taken in the matter, he said that no cases had been registered yet.
District Election Officer and Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said necessary action will be taken as per the Election Commission of India’s instructions. Returning officers have also been instructed to take necessary action as and when complaints are received, he added.