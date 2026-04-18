Ajithkumar custodial death: Orders reserved on bail pleas of four cops

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by four policemen, including a former DSP, in the case pertaining to the custodial death of temple guard B Ajithkumar of Madapuram Badrakaliamman in Sivaganga.

The four petitioners – then Manamadurai DSP N Shanmugasundaram, then inspector SP Ramesh Kumar, then special sub inspector Sivakumar and then head constable Ilayaraja – had been added as suspects in the case through a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in December last year. The supplementary chargesheet was taken on file and the committal proceedings are still pending.

However, apprehending arrests, the petitioners have moved the high court.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has moved an intervening application opposing the petitions. Hearing both sides, Justice P Dhanabal reserved orders in the matter. The remaining six suspects are in jail, and the trial against them is pending before the V Additional Sessions Court of Madurai.