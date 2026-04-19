23 feared dead, 11 sustain injuries after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 23 workers were feared dead, and 11 others sustained injuries after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village near Virudhunagar on Sunday.

According to the Vachakarapatti police, the deceased and injured are yet to be identified. The rescue operation is underway and the toll is feared to go up. The injured have been taken to the Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital. Their condition is yet to be ascertained.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said around 50 workers were present inside the manufacturing unit at the time of the blast, which occurred around 3 pm on Sunday.

The explosion is believed to have taken place due to a chemical reaction while the workers were engaged in routine manufacturing-related processes inside the factory.

Parts of the building, including four rooms got damaged due to the impact of the blast, police said.

Fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and have been engaged in the rescue operation. Virudhunagar SP N Shreenatha is also present at the spot. The SP has launched an inquiry into why the workers were on duty at the factory on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," Stalin said in a post on X.

The CM informed that he has directed ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to supervise and expedite the rescue operations and offer support to the affected families.

"...I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance," the CM said.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.