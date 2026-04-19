President Murmu, PM Modi, top leaders express grief over TN firecracker factory blast

NEW DELHI: Top political leaders across party lines on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the firecracker factory explosion in Kattanarpatti village near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to reports, a massive explosion had ripped through a fireworks manufacturing unit, triggering a major fire and causing widespread devastation in the surrounding area.

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead, while 11 others sustained injuries, and the toll is feared to rise as emergency teams continue to comb through the debris, officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

They said prima facie reports suggest it was an accident at the factory, which was operating in violation of regulations by functioning on Sunday, a designated rest day. State authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.