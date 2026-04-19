President Murmu, PM Modi, top leaders express grief over TN firecracker factory blast

NEW DELHI: Top political leaders across party lines on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the firecracker factory explosion in Kattanarpatti village near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
According to reports, a massive explosion had ripped through a fireworks manufacturing unit, triggering a major fire and causing widespread devastation in the surrounding area.
At least 23 people have been confirmed dead, while 11 others sustained injuries, and the toll is feared to rise as emergency teams continue to comb through the debris, officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
They said prima facie reports suggest it was an accident at the factory, which was operating in violation of regulations by functioning on Sunday, a designated rest day. State authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
President Murmu, in a post on ‘X’, said, “The loss of lives in a tragic accident at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
In one of his posts on ‘X’, PM Modi said, “The accident that occurred in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I convey my deepest condolences to those grieving the loss of their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover swiftly.”
Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his sorrow, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the firecracker factory explosion at Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. These were workers who left home in the morning to earn a living for their families. My thoughts are with the grieving families, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured.”
According to MHA officials, Virudhunagar is a major hub for the manufacturing of firecrackers and has witnessed several fire mishaps in recent years.
On April 13, 2026, a massive explosion occurred at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar district.
Earlier, on February 17, 2024, a fire broke out following an explosion at a firecracker factory, killing 10 people and injuring more than seven others.
On June 29, 2024, another explosion at a firecracker unit resulted in four deaths and left one person injured, they added.