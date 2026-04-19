At least 16 feared dead after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

At least 16 workers were killed and several others injured after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Sunday.

According to a PTI report citing police officials, about 30 workers were present inside the manufacturing unit at Kattanarpatti in Virudhunagar at the time of the blast.

The explosion occured when the workers were engaged in routine manufacturing related processes inside the factory. Portions of the building have collapsed due to the impact of the blast, police said.

(This is a developing story)