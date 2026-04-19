23 killed, 12 injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 23 workers were charred to death and more than 12 injured in a massive explosion at Vanaja fireworks unit at Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar on Sunday.
At least five policemen, media personnel, including TNIE senior photojournalist KK Sundar, and a few fire and rescue services personnel suffered injuries in a second blast at the private firecracker unit during rescue operation around 7 pm, sources said.
Based on preliminary inquiry, police said the incident happened around 3 pm when around 50 employees were working at the DRO-licensed unit owned by Muthumanickam (52). The blast is believed to have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were allegedly handling raw materials. The impact of the blast was so severe that at least four rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely levelled. Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours.
Police have identified 16 bodies. K Velsamy (56) and S Porkodi (63), both from Thiruthangal village, K Pandiammal (55), M Bakyalakshmi (40), K Kaliammal (45), M Indhurani (46), R Mariammal (57), K Maruthan (50), his wife Nagammal (48), K Pandiammal (54), A Janaki (55), and I Nachiammal (55), from Servaikaranpatti, were among the deceased. The charred bodies were shifted to Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital and the injured are also being treated at the same hospital.
Police identified the injured as Saratha, Panjavarnam, Petchiammal, Sangli Thangam, Veerabathran, Arunkumar, a 12-year-old V Sathish (son of one of the workers who was playing at the spot).
Among the injured, Petchiammal and Panjavarnam sustained more than 80% burns and are said to be critical. The rescue operations resumed post a brief halt after the second blast. Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that CM M K Stalin will announce compensation after getting approval from the ECI.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi and CM Stalin have expressed their condolences.
The accident comes just days after a similar blast in the Vembakottai area of the same district that claimed four lives.
Virudhunagar SP N Shreenatha and Collector Sukhaputra are monitoring the rescue operation.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan said the heartbreaking accident has caused immense sorrow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X expressed condolence and said he is praying for the swift recovery of the injured. CM MK Stalin in his X page post said he had directed ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to supervise and expedite the rescue operations and also to offer support to the affected families.
Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that accidents in firecracker units have become frequent during the DMK’s tenure and charged the government with failing to ensure safety.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said over 170 people have died in such accidents in the past five years and sought Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.