23 killed, 12 injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 23 workers were charred to death and more than 12 injured in a massive explosion at Vanaja fireworks unit at Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

At least five policemen, media personnel, including TNIE senior photojournalist KK Sundar, and a few fire and rescue services personnel suffered injuries in a second blast at the private firecracker unit during rescue operation around 7 pm, sources said.

Based on preliminary inquiry, police said the incident happened around 3 pm when around 50 employees were working at the DRO-licensed unit owned by Muthumanickam (52). The blast is believed to have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were allegedly handling raw materials. The impact of the blast was so severe that at least four rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely levelled. Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours.

Police have identified 16 bodies. K Velsamy (56) and S Porkodi (63), both from Thiruthangal village, K Pandiammal (55), M Bakyalakshmi (40), K Kaliammal (45), M Indhurani (46), R Mariammal (57), K Maruthan (50), his wife Nagammal (48), K Pandiammal (54), A Janaki (55), and I Nachiammal (55), from Servaikaranpatti, were among the deceased. The charred bodies were shifted to Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital and the injured are also being treated at the same hospital.