Officials loyal to DMK govt creating hurdles for TVK campaigns: Vijay

“Despite the Election Commission holding authority, the caretaker DMK government continues to create pressure and obstruction for our candidates,” he alleged.

Invoking the legacy of Periyar, Kamarajar and Anna, Vijay said, “fascist forces can never take root, let alone gain a foothold, in a deeply secular soil like Tamil Nadu.”

He also asserted that the state’s electoral history of over half a century showed that “an anti-people” DMK government would not be given a second chance.

Vijay said TVK was not dependent solely on conventional street-level campaigning, and claimed that a silent, spontaneous and people-driven support was spreading in every household in the state. “All this play lasts only till April 21. On April 23 itself, not just corrupt forces but fascist forces too will fall in the whistle storm,” he said.

Vijay called DMK a “limited company” that had governed without limits on corruption and false promises, and assured supporters that the party would be “limited” by the people in this election.