Post deepam row, acid test for TN’s religious politics

MADURAI: In the spiritual space of Tamil Nadu, Thiruparankundram holds a place of primordial importance, as the hill is the first abode of the Arupadaiveedu (the six abodes of Lord Murugan). But the recent lighting of deepam on the hill has attracted wider interest, and the resulting political scenario is being keenly observed in Thiruparankundram constituency this Assembly election.
MNM (South) zonal organiser M Bharani Rajan said Thiruparankundram isn’t similar to other religious towns such as Palani, Thiruchendur or Swamimalai. Rajan, who was MNM candidate for Thiruparankundram in the 2021 Assembly election, said, “The town and its surrounding villages are not solely reliant on the temple for their survival. Over 80 years ago, Thiruparankundram was encircled by agricultural villages, primarily cultivating jasmine and paddy. Another segment of the town supported handloom units, primarily operated by the Sourashtra community.”
A few decades ago, a section of Muslims wanted to rename Thiruparankundram hills as ‘Sikkandar Malai’, he said. “But one must remember, Thiruparankundram is a sleepy town and by and large one of the peaceful towns in the state,” he added.
In the last 30 years, residential developments have contributed to populations in Thirunagar, Pasumalai, and Harveypatti, which were created for workers of cotton mills. Politically speaking, the AIADMK has community links, particularly within Kallar communities in villages such as Sakkilipatti, Vedarpuliyangulam, Puliyankulam and Thenpalanji.
A top functionary from the AMMK said, “Local AIADMK functionaries have deep-rooted connections with the Mukkulathor and Kallar communities. Despite factions in the AIADMK, it won the Thiruparankundram seat in 2021 elections, and the AMMK, which fought it independently, could secure only 10,000 votes.”
While the AIADMK support largely came from rural segments, the DMK got it from the urban and residential settlements near Madurai city, just 7 km from Thiruparankundram. Besides the CPM, the recent rise of Dalit politics with the emergence of the VCK in villages is contributing to the DMK alliance.
K Murugesan, a resident of Thiruparankundram, said, “The deepam issue might have attracted the interest of the Hindu community in the entire state, but it had little impact on the local villagers and the rural segments. One must note that there aren’t any Murugan temples in the entire constituency of Thiruparankanduram, apart from the Subramanian Swamy temple. Local village deities which are dedicated for each community such as Madasamy (Salavai community), Pettiamman (Agamudayar community), Karuppasamy (Kallar) are quite popular.”
He added, “Some Hindu outfits provoked religious sentiments by asking Hindu families to light small deepams in houses and take to the streets. They also indirectly issued warnings to close shops during the deepathoon issue, but the CPM and other parties offered support to these shops to remain open.”
AIADMK candidate V V Rajan Chellappa told TNIE, “People are aware of the works carried out by the AIADMK government in the past. So, they are seeking a change this time. Jal Jeevan scheme, implemented in Thiruparankundram constituency, is yet to see the light of day in many villages. When the AIADMK comes to power, the drinking water scheme will be implemented extensively.”
Kiruthiga Thangapandi, the DMK candidate for the constituency, said, “We are confident of winning the election. The people are united regardless of the caste and communities, and they will ensure victory for our party.”