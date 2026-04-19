Post deepam row, acid test for TN’s religious politics

MADURAI: In the spiritual space of Tamil Nadu, Thiruparankundram holds a place of primordial importance, as the hill is the first abode of the Arupadaiveedu (the six abodes of Lord Murugan). But the recent lighting of deepam on the hill has attracted wider interest, and the resulting political scenario is being keenly observed in Thiruparankundram constituency this Assembly election.

MNM (South) zonal organiser M Bharani Rajan said Thiruparankundram isn’t similar to other religious towns such as Palani, Thiruchendur or Swamimalai. Rajan, who was MNM candidate for Thiruparankundram in the 2021 Assembly election, said, “The town and its surrounding villages are not solely reliant on the temple for their survival. Over 80 years ago, Thiruparankundram was encircled by agricultural villages, primarily cultivating jasmine and paddy. Another segment of the town supported handloom units, primarily operated by the Sourashtra community.”

A few decades ago, a section of Muslims wanted to rename Thiruparankundram hills as ‘Sikkandar Malai’, he said. “But one must remember, Thiruparankundram is a sleepy town and by and large one of the peaceful towns in the state,” he added.

In the last 30 years, residential developments have contributed to populations in Thirunagar, Pasumalai, and Harveypatti, which were created for workers of cotton mills. Politically speaking, the AIADMK has community links, particularly within Kallar communities in villages such as Sakkilipatti, Vedarpuliyangulam, Puliyankulam and Thenpalanji.

A top functionary from the AMMK said, “Local AIADMK functionaries have deep-rooted connections with the Mukkulathor and Kallar communities. Despite factions in the AIADMK, it won the Thiruparankundram seat in 2021 elections, and the AMMK, which fought it independently, could secure only 10,000 votes.”