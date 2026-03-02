Thiruparankundram deepam row: Stalin defends TN govt’s stance, says acted as CM

CHENNAI: IN a video released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on his birthday on Monday, the DMK president defended the state government’s position on the Thiruparankundram controversy, stating that he decided to safeguard the traditions of the temple not as a religious leader, but as the chief minister.

“I firmly believe personal faith should not bow down to politics. Rationality need not be at loggerheads with faith, both are faces of the same society,” he is seen saying, adding that the friendship between Periyar and Adigalar is proof of that.

“My politics is to unite everyone. We live in the same land although our beliefs vary, we speak the same language and walk towards the same future, this is the pulse of the Dravidian movement,” he said.