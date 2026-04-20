Between fear and duty: TNIE principal photographer K K Sundar recalls Virudhunagar blast

In my years behind the lens, I have witnessed many difficult scenes. But what happened on Sunday evening is something that still echoes in my mind.

When word came in about a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Kattanapatti, I left Madurai around 5.30pm without a second thought. By 7.36pm, I was near Virudhunagar, stepping out of my car and walking down a narrow, dimly lit path towards the factory — the kind of path that gives away nothing of the chaos waiting ahead.

Just as I reached near the gate, my phone rang. It was my wife. I told her I had reached Virudhunagar and asked her and my daughter not to wait for dinner. And then, in the very next moment, everything changed.

A deafening blast ripped through the silence. Before my mind could register the sound, something — a flying object, perhaps debris — struck my head. The world went blank for a second. Not silence, but a strange, disoriented void. I couldn’t understand where I was or what had just happened.

“Sit down!” voices shouted — police, fire and rescue personnel. I didn’t question it. I sat down beside a fire service vehicle, trying to gather myself. Then the sounds returned. Not normal sounds — screams. Panic. Cries for help cutting through the darkness.