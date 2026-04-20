If NDA forms govt in Tamil Nadu, Deepam will be lit atop hill, says Rajnath Singh

TIRUNALVELI/TENKASI: Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the National Democratic Alliance, when it forms a government in Tamil Nadu, would permit the lighting of the Karthigai Ceepam at Thiruparankundram Hill.

The minister was campaigning in Radhapuram (Tirunelveli district) and Vasudevanallur (Tenkasi district) for BJP candidates S P Balakrishnan and Ananthan Ayyasamy, respectively.

While holding a roadshow in Panagudi in Radhapuram, Singh claimed that several DMK ministers are facing corruption charges, and the party should be ousted from power.

The union minister recalled Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against Sanatana Dharma and accused the Dravidian major of crushing the beliefs of Hindus. Reiterating the NDA’s promise to light the Deepam atop the hill, Singh said the DMK government arrested those who attempted to light the Deepam, even after the High Court had passed an order on the same.

Speaking on the issue related to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, Singh said the centre had tabled the Bill to implement 33% reservation for women, but the Congress, DMK, and the opposition parties voted against it.

On the release of funds, the union minister said that though a total of Rs 11 lakh crore was allocated to TN over the last 11 years, the DMK government has been levelling “false charges” against the centre that the latter did not release funds.