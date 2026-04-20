North Chennai voters flag drug menace, water woes despite Rs 6,000 crore spent under Vada Chennai project

CHENNAI: A draft report of the survey commissioned jointly by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority flagged persistent gaps in basic amenities and rising concerns over drug use in North Chennai. According to the survey, 30.7% of respondents said people in their locality were addicted to drugs, while 15.9% reported the buying or selling of ganja in their neighbourhoods.
The survey was carried out in August 2023 to help guide policy and infrastructure decisions under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT).
It was followed by focus group discussions in 13 locations to understand problems better. Three years later, residents in the area said that many of the key concerns, which were raised in the survey, have not been addressed by the VCVT. Apart from easy access to drugs, residents said crime, sanitation and the lack of safe drinking water were their top concerns, as per the survey report accessed by TNIE.
There is alarming contamination of water as it mixes with sewage, the report said. About 8% of respondents said they did not have toilets at home, while 14% reported sharing toilets with at least four others. Around 45% said their houses did not have septic tanks. “The number of public toilets was few, and the ones available were unclean, without water or broken commodes. Unclean toilets have resulted in urinary tract infections,” the report stated.
On crime, all surveyed zones reported incidents of chain snatching, mobile theft, pickpocketing and burglary. Residents across zones also flagged the presence of narcotic substances in their localities.
“VCVT focuses largely on infrastructure without ensuring basic amenities. If you look at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus terminus (renovated at a cost of Rs 6 crore), it is a grand investment. We don’t need it; what we need is reliable access to roads, clean drinking water and a solution to easy access to drugs,” said Vinod P (34), a resident of Perambur. A 39-year-old resident of Old Washermanpet, said sewage-mixed drinking water was supplied as recently as five months ago.
“The issue is addressed as and when we raise concerns, but we have no solution to the recurring problem,” he said.
“Addiction to drugs is definitely a concern. More and more young boys are falling prey to addiction, including some who are still in school,” said Nasser S (53) from Villivakkam.
The scheme, originally allocated Rs 1,000 crores, has now crossed Rs 6,000 crores in spending, according to official sources.
The survey covered 3,836 residents across Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Manali, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar using a 96-question questionnaire to assess socio-economic development.