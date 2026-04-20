North Chennai voters flag drug menace, water woes despite Rs 6,000 crore spent under Vada Chennai project

CHENNAI: A draft report of the survey commissioned jointly by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority flagged persistent gaps in basic amenities and rising concerns over drug use in North Chennai. According to the survey, 30.7% of respondents said people in their locality were addicted to drugs, while 15.9% reported the buying or selling of ganja in their neighbourhoods.

The survey was carried out in August 2023 to help guide policy and infrastructure decisions under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT).

It was followed by focus group discussions in 13 locations to understand problems better. Three years later, residents in the area said that many of the key concerns, which were raised in the survey, have not been addressed by the VCVT. Apart from easy access to drugs, residents said crime, sanitation and the lack of safe drinking water were their top concerns, as per the survey report accessed by TNIE.

There is alarming contamination of water as it mixes with sewage, the report said. About 8% of respondents said they did not have toilets at home, while 14% reported sharing toilets with at least four others. Around 45% said their houses did not have septic tanks. “The number of public toilets was few, and the ones available were unclean, without water or broken commodes. Unclean toilets have resulted in urinary tract infections,” the report stated.